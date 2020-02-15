SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 to $1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

