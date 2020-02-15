SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.10-1.14 for the period. SITE Centers also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.10 to $1.14 EPS.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SITE Centers from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

