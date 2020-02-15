Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009992 BTC on exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $322,086.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00485812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.06214051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00067190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025149 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,694,987 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

