Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. 1,169,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

