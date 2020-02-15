Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 952.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE SHI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,917. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

