Signaturefd LLC Has $222,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 98,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,904,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,023,314. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

