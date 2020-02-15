Signaturefd LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 35,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 389,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,132 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

NYSE WM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

