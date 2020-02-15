Signaturefd LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.41. The stock had a trading volume of 882,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,488. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.