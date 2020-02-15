Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 182.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $1,183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $227,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. 666,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

