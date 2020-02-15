Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 438.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 321,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

