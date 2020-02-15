Sigma Healthcare (ASX:SIG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.60. Sigma Healthcare shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 651,392 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $630.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Sigma Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:SIG)

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

