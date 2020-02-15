Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sierra Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. 1,497,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

