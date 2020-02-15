Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.71 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. 320,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $166.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.54 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.