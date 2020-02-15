Short Interest in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Increases By 10.3%

VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VirTra Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.00% of VirTra Systems worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

VTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VirTra Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 14,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11. VirTra Systems has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Analysts expect that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.