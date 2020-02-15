Short Interest in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Drops By 10.9%

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vedanta by 242.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEDL shares. ValuEngine cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Vedanta has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

