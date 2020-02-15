Short Interest in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Decreases By 8.9%

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $298.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.