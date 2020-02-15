Short Interest in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Decreases By 14.3%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Summit State Bank worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of SSBI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

