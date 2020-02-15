Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 6.1%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRT. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 287,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRT shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

STRT traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 39,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,633. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

