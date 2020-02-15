Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Decreases By 5.7%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,053,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $91,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.58. 326,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

