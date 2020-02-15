Short Interest in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Increases By 7.1%

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,478,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $301.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

