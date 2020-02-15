Short Interest in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expands By 9.6%

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Servicemaster Global stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,845. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 92,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

