Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 27.4%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 267,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

