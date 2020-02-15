Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Increases By 16.2%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 519,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

ORA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 131,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In related news, insider Lowe Brian 270,900 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $61,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $61,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock worth $875,703 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

