Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Rises By 13.5%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $23.49. 1,059,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,243. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

