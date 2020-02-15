Short Interest in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Decreases By 26.6%

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 1,545,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. NMI has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,347.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $257,002.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,063. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 240.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 128.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,876,000 after purchasing an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
