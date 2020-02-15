Short Interest in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Grows By 13.0%

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 340,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

