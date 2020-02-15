Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rises By 5.1%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intevac by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intevac by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
