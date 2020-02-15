Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rises By 5.1%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVAC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intevac by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intevac by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intevac by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.