Short Interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Increases By 11.4%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,501 shares of company stock worth $8,068,153 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 939,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,068. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $71.87 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

