Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Grows By 15.5%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 18,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.90. 3,809,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,266,054. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

