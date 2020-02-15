Short Interest in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Grows By 13.5%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of CPST stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 123,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

