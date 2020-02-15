Short Interest in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expands By 11.4%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,430,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 27,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 5,698,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

