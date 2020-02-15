SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $99,126.00 and $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02740541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00910510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00115670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00690578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

