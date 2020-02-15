Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Short Interest Update

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 235,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,498. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.40.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

