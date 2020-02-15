Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 425,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 60.6% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

