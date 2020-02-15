Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.33), 50,430 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

