SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.03. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 15 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

