Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.51. 186,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,435. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

