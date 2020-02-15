Sepio Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

AMGN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. 1,586,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,618. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

