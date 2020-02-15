Sepio Capital LLC Has $7.78 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 631,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Shares of COST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,716. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.41 and a 200-day moving average of $294.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $214.04 and a 12 month high of $319.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

