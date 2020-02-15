Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,297.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,041.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.