Sepio Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,698. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. Bank of America upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

