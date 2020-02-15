Sepio Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
HELE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,698. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61.
Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. Bank of America upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
