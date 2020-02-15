Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

