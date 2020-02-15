Sepio Capital LLC Acquires 3,906 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 252.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,844,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,238,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.97. 9,177,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,836,272. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.