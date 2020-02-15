Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $311,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

