Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 11,770 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.78. 2,485,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.