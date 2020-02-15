Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,965 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 699,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 168,716 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 686,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,592. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

