Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $339.30. 1,106,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.79. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.