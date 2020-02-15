Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,165 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 882,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,831. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 119.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,415.38%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.