Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Buy

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

