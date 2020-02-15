Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.